    • 01.06.2018 TransContainer CEO Resigns TransContainer has officially confirmed the resignation of CEO Petr Baskakov, who has been at the helm of the […] Petr BaskakovRailwayTop managementTransContainer 0
    30.05.2018 New Grain Terminal for Novorossiysk United Grain Company and RIF Trade House intend to build a grain terminal in Novorossiysk. An agreement envisaging […] ExportgrainsInvestment projectNovorossiyskTerminal 0
    29.05.2018 New Plant and Terminal in Ust-Luga For methanol export Investment projectTerminalUst-Luga 0
    28.05.2018 Gazprom and Shell Sign Baltic LNG Agreement A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch […] AgreementBaltic LNGGazpromLNGShell 0
    18.05.2018 New Transport Minister in Russia Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev has presented his suggestions on the new cabinet of ministers during his today’s meeting […] AppointmentsTransport Ministry 0
    08.05.2018 MSC Celebrates 20 Years of Service & Partnership in Russia MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a leader in global transportation and logistics, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its […] anniversaryMSCRussia 0
    Block trainPacific LogisticRailwayContainer Shipping 05.06.2018 Pacific Logistic Launches New Block Train
    Vladivostok based Pacific Logistic has launched a new train service from the Russian Far East to Moscow. The […]
    2018AprilCargoMarchRussiaFebruaryJanuary 05.06.2018 Russian Inland Shipping Cargo Up
    Sea freight down
    2018NovorossiyskNovorossiysk Commercial Sea PortAprilMarchFebruaryJanuary 05.06.2018 Novorossiysk Throughput Continues to Decline
    The aggregate throughput of the stevedoring companies incorporated in Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group made 47.5 mn tons […]
    2018BalticNorth-West EuropeFreight rates 04.06.2018 Baltic and NW Europe Freight Market, Week 21, 2018
    During week 21, freight rates for shipping cargo by Handysize bulkers in the Baltic and the NW European […]
    2018Freight ratesBlack Sea 04.06.2018 Black Sea Freight Market, Week 21, 2018
    During week 21, freight rates for shipping wheat by both coasters and Handysize bulkers in the Black Sea […]
    Great BritainSovcomflotCourt 04.06.2018 Sovcomflot Case Closed
    The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has refused Sovcomflot a permission to appeal
    Petr BaskakovRailwayTop managementTransContainer 01.06.2018 TransContainer CEO Resigns
    TransContainer has officially confirmed the resignation of CEO Petr Baskakov, who has been at the helm of the […]
    2018RailwayAprilMayMarchRussian RailwaysFebruaryJanuary 01.06.2018 Russian Railways’ May Cargo Loading Up
    During January-May 2018, Russian Railways loaded 46.8 mn tons of cargo, up 3.7% year-on-year. Coal loading grew 5% […]
    2018grainsSea of AzovCaspianFreight rates 31.05.2018 Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 22, 2018
    The Azov Sea market is keeping a sideward trend. Cargoes are quite rare, but so do open / […]
    ExportgrainsInvestment projectNovorossiyskTerminal 30.05.2018 New Grain Terminal for Novorossiysk
    United Grain Company and RIF Trade House intend to build a grain terminal in Novorossiysk. An agreement envisaging […]
    2018IFRSContainer ShippingMarchTransContainerFebruaryFinanceJanuary 30.05.2018 TransContainer Increases IFRS Profit
    TransContainer has posted its IFRS results or Q1 2018. The company’s earnings grew 17.3% up to 16.5 bn […]
    Block trainRussian FarContainer ShippingRostov-on-DonTransContainer 29.05.2018 Container Train from Rostov to Vladivostok
    TransContainer has launched a new container train between Rostov-na-Donu and Vladivostok for domestic cargo. The first train carrying […]
    Investment projectTerminalUst-Luga 29.05.2018 New Plant and Terminal in Ust-Luga
    For methanol export
    RailRussian RailwaysTranssiberian RailwayJapan 28.05.2018 Japanese Cargo on TransSiberian
    About a third of the entire cargo carried along the TransSiberian rail route is currently destined either to […]
    AgreementBaltic LNGGazpromLNGShell 28.05.2018 Gazprom and Shell Sign Baltic LNG Agreement
    A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch […]
    RosneftSovcomflotTanker 25.05.2018 SCF to Supervise Construction of Rosneft’s LNG-Fuelled Tankers
    Sovcomflot and Rosnefteflot signed an agreement whereby SCF’s specialists will provide technical supervision during the construction of Rosneft’s […]
    2018BalticNorth-West EuropeFreight rates 25.05.2018 Baltic and NW Europe Freight Market, Week 20, 2018
    During week 20, freight rates for shipping cargo by Handysize bulkers in the Baltic and the NW European […]
    2018BulkersFreight marketBlack Sea 25.05.2018 Black Sea Freight Market, Week 20, 2018
    During week 20, freight rates for shipping wheat by both coasters and Handysize bulkers in the Black Sea […]
    Dorogomilovsky Court vs. English High Court
    Mike Lax, Partner with Lax & Co, comments on the judgment in Sovcomflot case in Moscow court
    Mike Lax
    Partner with Lax & Co
    People Most Important in Shipping
    Recently, Sea Connect has celebrated its tenth anniversary in St. Petersburg. Vyacheslav Puzemsky, СЕО of Sea Connect, gave SeaNews an interview about the company history, the changes in the container shipping market in Russia and abroad, and his forecasts for the near future.
    Vyacheslav Puzemsky
    СЕО, Sea Connect
    Cybersecurity and Shipping
    Alexey Grechany, Project Manager, Sea Data Lab, on specific threats poised by cyber attacks for the shipping industry
    Alexey Grechany
    Project Manager, Sea Data Lab
    What are Sources of Container Traffic Growth in Russian Far East
    With a high USD rate, export will be growing, and vice versa. Container traffic via ports will depend on the service cost and convenience.
    Dmitry Zotov
    Managing Director, TransFin M
