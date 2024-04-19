World’s Largest Factory Vessel to Be Auctioned Off in Russia

The RF Federal Property Management Agency has put up for has put up for auction the fish processing vessel “Vladivostok 2000”, repossessed by the Russian Federation, the Agency said in a statement.

The initial price of the vessel is slightly above 2.1 billion rubles ($22.8 million). The auction is to be held before May 15.

According to the Agency, the vessel was built in Yokohama in Japan in 1980. The “Vladivostok 2000” is the world’s largest floating fish factory and is capable of processing up to 2 thousand tons of fish per day. The vessel is moored in the port of Vladivostok.

Photo: Federal Property Management Agency