«Зерновая сделка» продлена еще на 60 дней
22.04.2024

Additional Quota for Grain Exports

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has set an additional quota for grain exports outside the Eurasian Economic Union, the RF Government press office said in a statement.

    Taking into account the record-breaking harvest in 2023, and the sufficient supply to the home market, the measure allows agri product producers to increase their export shipments.

    In accordance with the governmental order, the additional quota amounting to 5 million tons of wheat, rye, meslin, barley and corn is in force till June 30, 2024.

    The quota set earlier for the period from February 15 till June 30, 2024 made 24 million tons.

    Photo: public source


