New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed

Andrey Tarasenko has been appointed head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) replacing Zakhary Dzhioev. An order to this effect was signed by Premier Mikhail Mishustin, the RF Government press office reports.

Born in 1961 in Vladivostok, Tarasenko graduated from the Lenin Komsomol Higher Naval School of Submarine Navigation, and later got a degree from the Russian Presidential Civil Service Academy and the Russian State Social University.

During 1985-1994, he was in military service, and after that occupied various position in commercial companies and public bodies. During 2017-2018 he acted as an interim Governor of Primorsky Kray, in 2018-2020 was Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, in 2020-2023 was Chairman of the Yakutia Republic government, and in since November 2023 occupied the position of Deputy CEO of Natsrybresurs.

