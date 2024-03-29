SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Назначен новый руководитель Росморречфлота
29.03.2024

New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed

    • Andrey Tarasenko has been appointed head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) replacing Zakhary Dzhioev. An order to this effect was signed by Premier Mikhail Mishustin, the RF Government press office reports.

    Born in 1961 in Vladivostok, Tarasenko graduated from the Lenin Komsomol Higher Naval School of Submarine Navigation, and later got a degree from the Russian Presidential Civil Service Academy and the Russian State Social University.

    During 1985-1994, he was in military service, and after that occupied various position in commercial companies and public bodies. During 2017-2018 he acted as an interim Governor of Primorsky Kray, in 2018-2020 was Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, in 2020-2023 was Chairman of the Yakutia Republic government, and in since November 2023 occupied the position of Deputy CEO of Natsrybresurs.

    Photo: RF Government social media


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.03.2024 First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    26.03.2024 Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    25.03.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •