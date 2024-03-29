SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
29.03.2024

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024: Oil Products Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.01.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.3-fold in December 2023
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in December 2023 surged 2.3-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    25.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 199.6 thousand TEU in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    30.01.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2023: Metal Scrap Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 2.1% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    01.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    In January 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 11.2 thousand TEU, down 8.3% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    28.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2023
    At the beginning of week 13, freight rates in Azov-Black Sea region continued to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    25.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2023
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.03.2024 First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    26.03.2024 Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    25.03.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •