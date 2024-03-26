SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
26.03.2024

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024: Reefer Cargo Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.01.2024
    Global Ports’ Container Throughput Up in Q4, Down in FY 2023
    Global Ports, now part of the Delo Group, has announces its operational results for […]
    2023Global PortsThroughputContainer throughput
    0
    22.03.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 18.1% YoY in February 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    01.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    In January 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 11.2 thousand TEU, down 8.3% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    29.02.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East decreased 9.1% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.03.2024
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January 2024
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 426.9 thousand TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    07.03.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    Russian Railways have reported an 11.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-February […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    26.03.2024 Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    25.03.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    21.03.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 37.8% in February
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •