SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Железнодорожные контейнеры, 3 месяца 2024 года: перевозка выросла 11,4%
08.04.2024

Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 17% YoY in Q1 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    08.02.2024
    Grain Exports via Russian Black Sea Terminals Declined in January 2024
    In January 2024, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled 2.53 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0
    05.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in January 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    13.03.2024
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January 2024
    The total cargo throughput of all the Russian sea ports during January 2024 decreased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    19.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2-fold in January 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in January 2024 surged 2.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.02.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2024 Down 6.2%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    03.04.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 47.6%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in February 2024 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.04.2024 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 17% YoY in Q1 2024
    05.04.2024 Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines
    02.04.2024 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-February 2024
    01.04.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 15.1%
    28.03.2024 First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.04.2024 Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessels to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •