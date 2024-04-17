Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has considered a proposal by the Russian Federation to expand the list of consumer goods subject to marking with identification labels and has decided to amend the existing regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The amendments relate exclusively to the types of products that are subject to labeling approved by the Decision of the Commission Council No. 127 “On the introduction of labeling of certain light industrial goods with means of identification” of November 18, 2019.

Labeling will be extended to suits, shirts, knitwear, faux fur products and certain other types of clothing. In respect of those goods, the Member States of the Union shall have a right to establish a ban on the circulation of unmarked products w.e.f. April 1, 2024.

“The gradual inclusion of new goods in the list of goods subject to labeling is a logical step in the development of the overall system, allowing the consumer to make sure of their authenticity and increasing the competitiveness of bona fide market participants by reducing the share of illegal turnover,” EEC Minister for Trade Andrey Slepnev noted.