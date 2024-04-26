SeaNews Information&Consulting
26.04.2024

Delo Group Inaugurates Second Grain Quality Assessment Center in Novorossiysk

    • KSK Grain Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts stevedoring holding, has put into operation a second precision grain quality assessment center in the vicinity of Novorossiysk.

    The new laboratory is an addition to the one already functioning at the terminal, Delo explained. The two laboratories analyze export designated grain for weight, moisture content, weed contamination, and decease.

    As the new facility is located outside the city in the settlement of Vladimirovka, the trucks delivering it will not add pressure for the city road network.

    In 2023, KSK handled 8.2 million tons of grain and cereals, up 37% year-on-year. The annual capacity of the terminal is 9 million tons, the maximum vessel size is 100,000 dwt with a draft of 14.4 meters.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


