Global Ports’ Baltic Terminals Surge 10-Fold YoY in Q1 2024

Global Ports Investments has announced its operational results for Q1 2024.

The Russian marine container market increased by 17.7% in Q1 2024 to 1,293 thousand TEU. As a result, in Q1 2024 container throughput at Russian marine terminals was 0.5% higher than in Q1 2021 and 1.1% lower than in Q1 2022. This illustrates a steady recovery of Russian container market.

The consolidated container throughput of Global Ports’ marine terminals increased by 12.4% quarter-on-quarter and by 59.4% year-on-year to 297 thousand TEU in Q1 2024.

The container throughput at Global Ports’ terminals in the Baltics in Q1 2024 grew 10.2 times year-on-year and by 23.7% quarter-on-quarter to 155 thousand TEU.

On the back of volumes’ decline in the Far East basin, Global Ports’ terminal in the Far East demonstrated a decrease in container throughput by 16.9%.

The consolidated bulk cargo throughput of Global Ports’ marine terminals grew by 38.3% to 1.8 million tons in Q1 2024.

‘The Russian marine container market has almost overcome the decline of 2022 and returned to the comparable level of the first quarters of 2021 and 2022. Although the leading basin changed last year, the Baltic Basin is well on the way to regain its position,’ the company said in a statement.

Photo: Global Ports