SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Операционные результаты Global Ports за 2022 год
22.04.2024

Global Ports’ Baltic Terminals Surge 10-Fold YoY in Q1 2024

    • Global Ports Investments has announced its operational results for Q1 2024.

    The Russian marine container market increased by 17.7% in Q1 2024 to 1,293 thousand TEU. As a result, in Q1 2024 container throughput at Russian marine terminals was 0.5% higher than in Q1 2021 and 1.1% lower than in Q1 2022. This illustrates a steady recovery of Russian container market.

    The consolidated container throughput of Global Ports’ marine terminals increased by 12.4% quarter-on-quarter and by 59.4% year-on-year to 297 thousand TEU in Q1 2024.

    The container throughput at Global Ports’ terminals in the Baltics in Q1 2024 grew 10.2 times year-on-year and by 23.7% quarter-on-quarter to 155 thousand TEU.

    On the back of volumes’ decline in the Far East basin, Global Ports’ terminal in the Far East demonstrated a decrease in container throughput by 16.9%.

    The consolidated bulk cargo throughput of Global Ports’ marine terminals grew by 38.3% to 1.8 million tons in Q1 2024.

    ‘The Russian marine container market has almost overcome the decline of 2022 and returned to the comparable level of the first quarters of 2021 and 2022. Although the leading basin changed last year, the Baltic Basin is well on the way to regain its position,’ the company said in a statement.

    Photo: Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.04.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Slides 3% in January-March 2024
    In January-March 2024, Russian Railways loaded 295.9 mn tons of cargo, down 3.1% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysCargo
    0
    22.03.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 18.1% YoY in February 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    25.03.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Down 52% YoY in January 2024
    During January 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    09.02.2024
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in 2023
    The total cargo throughput of all the Russian sea ports during 2023 increased by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    15.03.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 4.9%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    19.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2-fold in January 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in January 2024 surged 2.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.04.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9% in March 2024
    22.04.2024 Global Ports’ Baltic Terminals Surge 10-Fold YoY in Q1 2024
    17.04.2024 Containerized Agri Exports via Baltic Stevedore Up
    12.04.2024 FESCO Launches Regular LCL Service from Viet Nam to Russia via Vladivostok
    11.04.2024 New Terminal Tractors and Reach Stackers at PLP
    10.04.2024 MSC Expands Batumi Service Rotation
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    22.04.2024 Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    04.04.2024 Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessels to Be Built by 2037
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •