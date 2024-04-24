Delo Considers Terminal Project in Sri Lanka

Sergey Shiskarev, Delo Group Board Chairman, and Kamal Gunaratne, Deputy Minister of defence of Sri Lanka, discussed the prospects of developing transport infrastructure in Sri Lanka, Delo said in a statement.

Delo Group is considering a project to build a new container terminal in Hambantota deep water port in Sri Lanka with an annual capacity up to 10 million TEU.

Shishkarev also shared the Group’s plans to study cargo flows that could be routed via Sri Lanka, including cargo to/from Bender Abbas in Iran via the North-South international transport corridor.

‘We believe Sri Lanka can become a transport hub for international trade and transshipment. The project we are considering is not only about the mutual trade between the two countries but also about additional opportunities for transit cargo,’ Shishkarev said.

The parties agreed to discuss the project prospects and conditions in detail.

