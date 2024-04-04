Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers

The Government of the Russian Federation is taking measures to support the country’s shipbuilding industry development. A subsidy to compensate for a 20% discount to be provided by Russian shipboard equipment manufacturers when selling pilot lots.

An announcement to this effect was made by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin after the presentation of the annual governmental report to the State Duma, the RF Government press office said in its social media account.

Mishustin pointed out that a long-term civil shipbuilding plan has been approved, which provides for building 1,700 vessels by the year 2035. At present, 300 of them are under construction, and contracts for 178 more vessels have been signed.

A shipbuilding industry development strategy till 2035 is being developed in cooperation with United Shipbuilding Corporation. During 2023-2023, 129 vessels were built with the support of the Government.

Photo: RF Government social media