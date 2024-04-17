SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
БСК увеличила экспорт агропродукции в контейнерах
17.04.2024

Containerized Agri Exports via Baltic Stevedore Up

    • Export-designated containerized agri products traffic via Baltic Stevedore Company (BSC) operating in the port of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, the mother company of BSC, said in its social media account.

    Starting February 2024, BSC handles regular shipments of vegetable oils (rapeseed and soybean oils) made in Kaliningrad region in flexi tanks.

    The transition of vegetable oils into container became possible due to the parity set between the rates for shipping vegetable oils by tankers and in flexi tanks by container vessels, Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port explained.

    Baltic Stevedore also confirmed it is prepared to handle additional export designated grains in containers.

    Photo: Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port


  •  




