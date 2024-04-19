SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первые 800 тонн свежих томатов прибыли в порт Оля по МТК «Север-Юг»
19.04.2024

First Tomato Shipment Delivered to Olya Port by North-South International Transport Corridor

    • The first shipment of fresh tomatoes has arrived at the Russian Caspian port of Olya directly from Turkmenistan via the North-South international transport corridor, the Southern Customs Authority reports.

    In the first ferry voyage from the port of Turkmenbashi, 40 trucks with trailers carrying 800 tons of tomatoes were delivered. The vegetables are designated for different destinations in Russia.

    For the return voyage to Turkmenistan, 800 tons of Belarussian cheese, Russian dairy products and consumer goods in 42 trucks and trailers were loaded.

    Photo: Southern Customs Authority


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.02.2024
    North-South International Transport Corridor Sea Freight Up 55% YoY in 2023
    5.54 mn tons was shipped during 2023 by the North-South International Transport Corridor by […]
    Andrey BelousovInternational transport corridorNorth-South
    0
    25.01.2024
    First Shipment of Citrus Fruit by North-South Corridor in Two Years
    The first shipment of citrus fruit in two years has been delivered to Astrakhan […]
    International transport corridorIranCaspianNorth-South
    0
    15.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    On week 7, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    07.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2023
    On week 10, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesSea of Azov
    0
    05.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 14, 2023
    On week 14, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region, contrary to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    14.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 11, 2023
    On week 11, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    17.04.2024 Containerized Agri Exports via Baltic Stevedore Up
    12.04.2024 FESCO Launches Regular LCL Service from Viet Nam to Russia via Vladivostok
    11.04.2024 New Terminal Tractors and Reach Stackers at PLP
    10.04.2024 MSC Expands Batumi Service Rotation
    09.04.2024 Ruscon Resumes Multimodal Service to Russian far East
    08.04.2024 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 17% YoY in Q1 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    04.04.2024 Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessels to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •