Продажи автомобилей в России в первом квартале 2024 существенно выросли
04.04.2024

New Car Sales in Russia Up More Than 62% YoY in Q1 2024

    • During the first quarter of 2024, the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia increased by 62.3% year-on-year to make 249.1 thousand units, according to the Association of European Businesses’ (AEB) statistics.

    According to the data provided by PPC JSC (Passport industrial consulting), which include, among other things, alternative sales channels, sales grew even more significantly, by 85.6% to 341.6 thousand units.

    Alexey Kalitsev, Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee, commented “In the first quarter, the total market grew by 86% compared to the first quarter of last year and by 102% in March (according to PPK). The first quarter of 2024 showed strong results. The significant increase in supply corresponded to extremely high demand. Demand was stimulated by adaptation measures of state support”.

    “An additional factor for the growth, more than doubling compared to last year, were the changes in the calculation of the disposal fee for cars imported through the EAEU countries introduced on April1. The likelihood of a significant increase in the price of a car due to possible additional charges was an incentive for consumers who were planning to purchase a car to resolve this issue before the new rules came into force”.

    “Over the past year, the automobile market changed greatly. The share of electric vehicles has increased significantly, continuing to grow and reaching 1.5% in the first quarter. Cars equipped with hybrid (combined) power systems are also becoming increasingly popular. However, a significant difficulty in promoting such cars to the Russian market is the non-extension of support measures such as preferential loans and leasing to these cars, and the difficulty of determining the power indicators necessary for calculating transport tax and other mandatory payments. The lack of a scientifically based methodology for establishing the taxable capacity of combined power engines of various designs leads to significant additional charges. We believe that conducting research work, the results of which will be used to formulate the specified methodology, with the participation of leading automakers and on the basis of specialized research centers, will probably be able to help solve this problem”.

    “The first quarter was marked by the launch of local production at factories that had been idle recently. The emergence of new brands expands the choice options for customers. We look forward to the appearance of new brands in AEB statistics. Solaris is already with us!”

    Based on the emerging trends on the market and taking into account the fact that there will be no significant negative changes, the Automobile Manufacturers Committee confirms the previously announced forecast and believes that in 2024 the market will reach and possibly exceed 1.3 mn new cars.

    Russian and Chinese brands were the market leaders in January-March 2024.

    Lada remained the top brand in the Russian car market in Q1 2024 with its sales up 42.5% year-on-year to 91.6 thousand units.

    China’s Haval was the second with 37.5 thousand units sold, up 2.3-fold year-on-year.

    Another Chinese brand Chery rated the third with more than 33 thousand cars sold, up 74.4% year-on-year.

    One more Chinese car maker, Geely, was in the fourth position selling in Russia 29.1 thosuand units, up 2.3-fold year-on-year.

    Russia’s GAZ rated the fifth with 11.9 thousand units sold, up 24.3% year-on-year.

    Photo: poisk-po-foto


