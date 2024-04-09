SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
«Рускон» возобновил мультимодальный сервис на Дальний Восток
09.04.2024

Ruscon Resumes Multimodal Service to Russian far East

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has resumed its multimodal container service after completing the reconstruction of its Moscow-based MANP terminal, the Group said in its social media account.

    In the framework of the service, containers are carried by rail from MANP terminal in Moscow to Vladivostok, and then are shipped by sea to the ports of Sakhalin and Magadan.

    The first block train left the refurbished terminal on April 4. The service frequency at this stage will be twice a month with a transit time of 14 to 20 days.

    The joint Moscow – Vladivostok – Korsakov – Magadan multimodal container service was launched by Ruscon and SASCO, also part of Delo Group, in February 2023.

    Photo: Delo Group


    Leave a Reply

  •  




