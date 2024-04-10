SeaNews Information&Consulting
MSC расширяет ротацию сервиса на Батуми
10.04.2024

MSC Expands Batumi Service Rotation

    • Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Port of Batumi in Georgia, will be offering enhanced connectivity to North Africa and Spain via Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) enhanced Batumi – Gioia Tauro service starting mid-April, ICTSI said in a statement.

    MSC’s improved service will make weekly calls to and from Batumi, following a new rotation that includes additional direct ports and decreased transit times. The service will be sailing through the following ports: Tekirdağ – Derince – Aliaga – Marsaxlokk – Algeiers – Casablanca – Sines – Valencia – Gioia Tauro – Burgas – Batumi.

    “MSC’s enhanced service can help boost Georgia’s foreign trade by establishing a direct link with North Africa, Portugal and Spain. The addition of direct ports gives businesses access to more locations, opening new trade routes and providing more options for shipping goods between Batumi and Gioia Tauro,” said Nikoloz Gogoli, BICT chief executive officer.

    Photo: ICTSI


