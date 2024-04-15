SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Первое судно в порту Эльга
15.04.2024

Elga Port Handles First Vessel

    • The first ever vessel to moor at Berth 1 of Elga Port under construction in Khabarovsk Kray in the Russian Far East is the MV “Gennady Tsygankov”.

    Khabarovsk Kray Governor Mikhail Degtyarev called the fact a historic event noting that the process of mooring in ice conditions in April was quite impressive.

    The new terminal will be capable of annually handling 30 million tons of coal delivered by rail from the Elga field loading up to four vessels at a time.

    Photo: Khabarovsk Kray Governor’s social media account


