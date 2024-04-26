SeaNews Information&Consulting
Новый контейнеровоз в составе флота FESCO
26.04.2024

FESCO Adds “Kapitan Maslov” Container Vessel to Fleet

    • FESCO Transport Group has added the new 2,471 TEU “Kapitan Maslov” container ship to its fleet. The 172 m LOA 32.2 m beam vessel was built in China to FESCO’s order.

    She is the final ship in a series of six including “Kapitan Shchetinina”, “Moskva”, “Sankt-Peterburg”, “Kapitan Abonosimov” and “Kapitan Miskov”.

    The new vessel will be deployed serving FESCO Baltorient Line between China, India and St. Petersburg via the Suez Canal. After loading in Ningbo she will set off on her maiden voyage.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




