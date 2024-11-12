Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal

Ruscon, a multimodal transport operator incorporated into Delo Group, has completed a project to upgrade the power supply networks of its R-4 multifunctional container terminal in Novorossiysk in the framework of its reconstruction program.

This will enable the company to provide temperature-controlled storage services for its customers’ containers, Delo said in a statement.

The new transformer substation allows up to 35 40-foot refrigerated containers to be connected to the power grid. Previously, this type of service was limited due to power supply capacity limits. In addition, electric-powered reach stackers are now available for use.

“The power supply network modernization project is part of the comprehensive development of the R-4 terminal, it provides power to the administrative and utility building and temporary storage warehouse. Our immediate plans include increasing the number of refrigerator posts to 60 units, which will almost double the storage capacity of loaded containers with controlled temperature conditions,” said Igor Stolovitsky, Executive Director of Ruscon.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group