Tatyana Merkushova has been appointed Deputy Chief of the RF Federal Customs Service. The governmental order to this effect was signed on April 21, 2025.

Merkushova started her career with the customs in 2008 starting as a senior inspector of the customs bodies prospective development department of the Analytical Division of the Federal Customs Service.

She also served with the RF Ministry of Economic Development and with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service