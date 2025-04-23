SeaNews Information&Consulting
Global Ports’ Container Throughput Up 2.5% YoY in Q1 2025

    • Global Ports has posted its operational results for Q1 2025.

    The consolidated container throughput of the Group’s marine terminals increased by 2.5% year-on-year and to 304 thousand TEU.

    The overall Russian port handled container volume also grew 2.5% to 1.4 mn TEU. Thus, Global Ports’ market share amounted to 22.1%.

    During January-March, the Group’s Baltic terminals handled 213 thousand TEU growing 38.1% year-on-year, while the regional market increased 12.7%.

    The VSC terminal in the Russian Far East saw its container throughput drop 36.2% to 91 thousand TEU while the market in the region declined 6.6%.

    Non-containerized cargo traffic via Global Ports’ terminals made 1.7 mn tons during January-March 2025 declining 3.2% year-on-year.

    While fertilizers grew 30.6% to 1.2 mn tons, this was not enough to offset the downturn in coal handling, which dropped 61.1% to 0.3 mn tons.

    Ro-ro and vehicles handling via Global Ports’ marine terminals surged 490.1% to 2.5 thousand units, while non-containerized general cargo grew 179.5% to 200 thousand tons.

    The Group’s dry port in Yanino off St. Petersburg handled 17 thousand TEU, up 16.7% year-on-year, and 27 thousand tons of non-containerized cargo, down 21.1%.

