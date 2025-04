Viktor Gulin has been appointed acting head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor). An order to this effect was signed by Premier Mikhail Mishustin on April 2, 2025, the RF Government press office said in a statement.

In this position Gulin replaces Viktor Basargin, who retires.

Gulin has been serving with the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport in various positions for 17 years, since 2019 he was Deputy Head of Rostransnadzor.

Photo: Rostransnadzor