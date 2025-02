The Government of the Russian Federation is implementing a ban on car petrol export w.e.f. March 1 till August 31, 2025, the RF Government press office has said.

The restriction introduced by Order No 229 of February 2025 does not apply to export carried out by direct petrol products producers.

The decision is aimed at maintaining the stable situation in the home fuel market, supporting the oil refinery industry, and countering illegal car petrol exports.

Photo: pubic source