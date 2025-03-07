SeaNews Information&Consulting
Назначение в ФТС
07.03.2025

Appointment with Federal Customs Service

    • Appointment with Federal Customs ServiceAnna Korosteleva is appointed Chief of the General Directorate for Federal Customs Revenues and Tariff Regulation of the RF Federal Customs Service w.e.f. March 4, 2025. Until then, she was acting Chief of the Directorate.

    Korosteleva has been in the customs service since 1993. She worked with the Northwestern Customs Administration and in the head directorate of the Federal Customs Service.

    In January 2024 Korosteleva was appointed as first deputy Chief of the General Directorate for post-clearance customs control and in November as acting Chief of the General Directorate for Federal Customs Revenues and Tariff Regulation.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


