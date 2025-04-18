SeaNews Information&Consulting
Калининградскую областную таможню переподчинят СЗТУ
18.04.2025

Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration

    • Kaliningrad Oblast Customs is to be subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration, the RF Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

    The reorganization is aimed at improving the interaction of customs bodies, speeding up customs clearance procedures, and reinforcing customs control.

    Kaliningrad exports and imports goods mainly via the territories that are part of Northwest Customs Administration’s region of operation.

    Subordinating Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Northwest Customs Administration will help improve logistics and speed up customs clearance for goods transported from Kaliningrad region to ‘mainland’ Russia.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


  •  




