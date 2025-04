Andrey Onipko is appointed Head of the Astrakhan Customs w.e.f. April 4, 2025, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

Onipko started his career with customs in April 1993 serving with Sochi and Novorossiysk Customs. Prior to this appointment, he was deputy Head of the Astrakhan Customs.

In his new position, he will be responsible for all the customs clearance and customs control processes in the Astrakhan Customs.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service