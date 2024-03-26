Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and Arkhangelsk Paper Mill have agreed to develop export cargo transportation. A memorandum to this effect was signed by the companies at TransRussia 2024 international exhibition in Moscow, Delo said in a statement.

Under the memorandum, paper and pulp products of Arkhangelsk Paper Mill will be transported in containers using multimodal schemes via the ports of Novorossiysk, St. Petersburg, Nakhodka and Vladivostok and by rail via landside border crossings on the Russia-China and Russia-Mongolia border, as well as via the territory of Kazakhstan.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group