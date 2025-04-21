M-Line Adds Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad Calls

M-Line will make calls at Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk no its regular India (MIREX) and China (MCREX) services, the company said in its social media account.

The frequency will be once a month at Kaliningrad (BSC terminal) and twice a month at Novorossiysk (at NUTEP). BSC is to handle the first cargo from India and China in May.

MIREX between Sy. Petersburg and Indian ports was the first deep sea service M-Line launched. Now the line also serves Latin America, Asia, West and East Africa.

The line operates 12 vessels and a container fleet exceeding 40,000 units, its sea liftings amount to more than 30,000 units per month.

Photo: M-Line