Tuapse Bulker Terminal Resumes Vessel Loading

Tuapse Bulker Terminal has resumed loading vessels after completing equipment reconstruction, the company said in a statement.

During the period when loading was suspended, the ship loader, the seventh and the eighth conveyors were upgraded and refurbished.

During the five days when the reconstruction was in progress, the terminal only accepted cargo at its warehouses.

The ship loader driver cabin and the hydraulic pumping station were replaced. The hard-to-reach rollers were replaced on the seventh conveyor, 370 m of belt was completely replaced on the eighth conveyor, the crusher was modernized, centering roller supports were installed

The works are part of the Tuapse Bulker Terminal maintenance and modernization project.

Photo: Tuapse Bulker Terminal