На Универсальном терминале ВМТП ускорили обработку контейнерных поездов
28.02.2024

Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok

    • FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal terminal in its Commercia Port of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, the Group said in a statement.

    A block train now takes 3 hours and 40 minutes to handle, 36% less than previously. The improvement was achieved due to putting into operation a new yard.

    It occupies the territory of a former warehouse that was out of use. The yard is fully equipped to handle containerized cargo, with new concrete pavement laid.

    Due to this modernization, the railway length at the Universal terminal has been increased from 225 meters to 400 meters, which allows of accommodating up to 16 standard fitting platforms at a time.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


