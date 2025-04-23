Novorossiysk – Nigeria Service Planned

A7 Holding belonging to Andrey Severilov, formerly, co-owner and Chairman of FESCO, has established a new transport company branded A7 African Cargo Lines, Interfax reports. The core business of the new entity registered in Moscow is railway transport and freight transportation.

As Severilov told Interfax, the company intends to operate in Africa. At the initial stage, it is planned to launch a direct container service between Lagos in Nigeria and Novorossiysk in Russia in mid-June with two chartered 700 TEU vessels.

Later, adding a link to Dakar in Senegal is considered.

Photo: SeaNews