SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Планируется открыть линию между Новороссийском и Нигерией
23.04.2025

Novorossiysk – Nigeria Service Planned

    • A7 Holding belonging to Andrey Severilov, formerly, co-owner and Chairman of FESCO, has established a new transport company branded A7 African Cargo Lines, Interfax reports. The core business of the new entity registered in Moscow is railway transport and freight transportation.

    As Severilov told Interfax, the company intends to operate in Africa. At the initial stage, it is planned to launch a direct container service between Lagos in Nigeria and Novorossiysk in Russia in mid-June with two chartered 700 TEU vessels.

    Later, adding a link to Dakar in Senegal is considered.

    Photo: SeaNews


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.04.2025
    M-Line Adds Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad Calls
    M-Line will make calls at Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk no its regular India and China services.
    KaliningrM-LineNovorossiyskPort rotation
    0
    05.03.2025
    OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service
    Starting March 2025, China’s OVP Shipping is resuming its service from China to Kaliningrad on a monthly basis.
    C-ShippingContainer serviceKaliningradOVP Shipping
    0
    28.01.2025
    The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO has carried out the intermodal transportation of the first refrigerated container with Russian […]
    FESCO NovorossiyskRefrigerated cargoUAE
    0
    09.01.2025
    New Container Terminal Established in Novorossiysk
    RUSGROWS transport and freight forwarding company has put into operation a new container terminal branded Dagro in Novorossiysk
    NovorossiyskRUSGROWSTerminalContainers
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.04.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Up 2.5% YoY in Q1 2025
    23.04.2025 Novorossiysk – Nigeria Service Planned
    21.04.2025 M-Line Adds Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad Calls
    21.04.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 2.7% in March 2025
    18.04.2025 RZD Logistics Starts Export Shipments from Yuzhny Port
    15.04.2025 FESCO Adds Indonesia Call
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •