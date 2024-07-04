Road Boarder Crossing Checkpoints on Russia-Kazakhstan Border to Be Modernized

Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on a plan to modernize 10 priority road border crossing checkpoints on the border between the two countries, Vice Premier Vitaly Saveliev, formerly minister of transport, said during his visit to one of the road crossing checkpoints in Chelyabinsk region.

In other border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Kazakhstan border, the infrastructure is to be improved. All the works are to be completed by the end of 2027.

The 7,500 km long Russia-Kazakhstan border is the longest continuous land border in the world. It has 50 border crossing checkpoints, 30 of them are road checkpoints.

The mutual trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is growing, almost 5.5 million vehicles crossed the two countries’ border during 2023, 2.2 million of them were trucks, almost 1.3 times more than in 2022.

Photo: RF Government press office