SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Проект погранперехода Кани-Курган на границе с Китаем прошел госэкспертизу
26.07.2024

Kani-Kurgan Border Crossing Checkpoint Approved by State Expertise

    • The design project of the Kani-Kurgan border crossing checkpoint on the Russia-China border has been approved, the Main Department of state expertise said in a statement.

    Kani-Kurgan is one of the key border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border and the only road checkpoint in the Amur region, the Department said.

    The new international road border crossing checkpoint will replace the temporary modules currently in use after the Blagoveschensk-Heihe bridge was put into operation in summer 2022.

    The project envisages that the capacity of the Kani-Kurgan border crossing checkpoint will be 630 trucks, 164 buses and 68 cars per day.

    The checkpoint will occupy a territory of 0.77 ha and will be equipped with state of the art facilities for inspecting vehicles and cargo.

    Photo: Main Department of state expertise / Rosgranstroy


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.02.2024
    Russia’ Rail Export via Far East Border Crossings Up 1.5-Fold in January 2024
    Freight traffic between China and Russia via railway border crossing points in the Far […]
    Border crossingChinaExport
    0
    23.07.2024
    More Slots in Electronic Queuing System at Zabaikalsk
    Due to the growing freight traffic via the Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint at the […]
    Border crossingCheckpointTime slottingZabaikalsk
    0
    15.04.2024
    Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    The Government of Finland has decided to close the border crossing points for maritime […]
    Border crossingСustomsFinlandRestrictions
    0
    07.02.2024
    Border Crossing Checkpoint Opens for Road Transit of Sanctioned Goods on Russia-Belarus Border
    The international road checkpoint Lobok on the Russia-Belarus border has been opened for the […]
    Border crossingElectronic sealsTransitSanctions
    0
    12.07.2024
    Third Stage of Korsakov Port Reconstruction Approved
    The Main Department of State Expertise of the Russian Federation has studied the project […]
    KorsakovMain Department of State ExpertiseReconstructionSakhalin
    0
    27.05.2024
    Freight Flow via Russian Far East Rail Border Crossings Up 35% in January-April 2024
    During January-April 2024, railway freight traffic via the land border crossings in the Russian […]
    2024Border crossingExportRussian Far East
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •