Kani-Kurgan Border Crossing Checkpoint Approved by State Expertise

The design project of the Kani-Kurgan border crossing checkpoint on the Russia-China border has been approved, the Main Department of state expertise said in a statement.

Kani-Kurgan is one of the key border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border and the only road checkpoint in the Amur region, the Department said.

The new international road border crossing checkpoint will replace the temporary modules currently in use after the Blagoveschensk-Heihe bridge was put into operation in summer 2022.

The project envisages that the capacity of the Kani-Kurgan border crossing checkpoint will be 630 trucks, 164 buses and 68 cars per day.

The checkpoint will occupy a territory of 0.77 ha and will be equipped with state of the art facilities for inspecting vehicles and cargo.

Photo: Main Department of state expertise / Rosgranstroy