17.02.2025

Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs

    • As from July 1, 2025 the Kingisepp Customs will be joined to the St. Petersburg Customs, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    Since that date, three customs checkpoints will become part of the St. Petersburg Customs, with new codes to be assigned to them:

    • Ivangorod Rail customs checkpoint, new code 10210380;
    • Uvangorod Road customs checkpoint, new code 10210390;
    • Yamburg customs checkpoint, new code 10210400.
    • The location of the customs checkpoints remains unchanged.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


