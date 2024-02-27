Russia’ Rail Export via Far East Border Crossings Up 1.5-Fold in January 2024

Freight traffic between China and Russia via railway border crossing points in the Far East grew 1.5-fold year-on-year making 1.4 million tons in January 2024, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

Export from Russia to China via the Grodekovo – Suifenhe border crossing point made 699 thousand tons, up 4.7% year-on-year, including 261 thousand tons of coal, up almost 2.5-fold, 185 thousand tons of timber and logs, level with 2022, and 97 thousand tons of containerized cargo, up 1.4-fold.

Export via the Kamyshovaya – Hunchun border crossing made 334 thousand tons, up 1.5-fold year-on-year, including 303 thousand tons of coal, up 1.5-fold, and 30 thousand tons of containerized cargo, up 1.4-fold.

Export by the Nizhelaninskoe – Tongjiang railway bridge made 368 thousand tons, up 2.7-fold year-on-year, including 219 thousand tons of coal (up 2.6-fold) and 127 thousand tons of ore, up 2.4-fold. Import of containerized cargo amounted to 7 thousand tons.

Photo: Russian Railways’ social media account