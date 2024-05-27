SeaNews Information&Consulting
Грузоперевозки через погранпереходы Дальневосточной магистрали выросли на 35%
27.05.2024

Freight Flow via Russian Far East Rail Border Crossings Up 35% in January-April 2024

    • During January-April 2024, railway freight traffic via the land border crossings in the Russian Far East grew 35% year-on-year, according to Far Eastern Railway.

    Export traffic to China via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing made 2.7 mn tons, level with the previous year’s figure. Coal exports grew 1.9-fold to 1.2 mn tons, timber and logs remained on the previous year’s level at 982 thousand tons.

    Imports via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing included 34 thousand tons of refractories, up 2.2-fold year-on-year and 11 thousand tons of vehicles and parts, up 2.9-fold.

    Exports via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing made 1.2 mn tons, up 1.5-fold year-on-year, including 1.2 mn tons of coal, up almost 1.6-fold.

    Exports via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing grew 2.4-fold to 1.7 mn tons including 1.1 mn tons of coal, up 2.4-fold, and 539 thousand tons of ore, up 2.3-fold.

    Photo: Far Eastern Railway


  •  




