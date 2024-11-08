SeaNews Information&Consulting
Пропускная способность МАПП Забайкальск увеличится в 5,5 раз
08.11.2024

Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold

    • At present, a plan to modernize the Zabaikalsk international road border crossing checkpoint at the Russia-China border is being designed, the RF Federal Agency or the Development of State Border Infrastructure Rosgranstroy said in its social media account.

    When the project is completed in 2027, there will be 28 lanes at Zabaikalsk compared to the current 17, and the capacity of the checkpoint will increase 5.5-fold.

    Modernization of border crossing checkpoints at the Russia-China border will help increase cargo and passenger traffic between the two countries and develop international transport corridors, Rosgranstroy Deputy Director Aleksandr Erokhin said.

    According to the RF Ministry of transport, the Russian and Chinese parties have discussed an option to make operations at the Zabaikalsk road border crossing checkpoint 24 hour.

    Photo: Rosgranstroy


  •  




