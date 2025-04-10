SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO довела объем контейнерного парка до 200+ тыс. TEU
10.04.2025

FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024

    • FESCO Transport Group has published operational and financial (IFRS) results for 2024.

    The Group’s earnings grew 8% year-on-year to 185 bn rubles ($2.2 bn), while EBITDA declined 2% to 54.5 bn rubles ($633 mn), and net profit was down 33% to 25.4 bn rubles ($295 mn).

    Ned debt / EBITDA ratio was 0.5х as of December 31, 2024. Net debt decreased 2.2% to 24,3 bn rubles ($281.9 mn) while investment amounted to almost 23 bn rubles ($269 mn).

    Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of the Group, handled 879 thousand TEU, up 2% year-on-year.

    International marine container traffic grew 20% to 501 thousand TEU. Cabotage shipping volume declinedc1% to 104 thousand TEU.

    Intermodal transportation increased 2% to 635 thousand TEU.

    Photo: FESCO


