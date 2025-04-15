SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO идет в Индонезию
15.04.2025

FESCO Adds Indonesia Call

    • FESCO Transport Group is adding a Jakarta call to its FESCO Intra Asia Service (FIAS) between Viet Nam, Malaysia and Thailand, German Maslov, Vice President, FESCO Liner and Logistics division, said in Russia – Indonesia business forum.

    The first call at the Olah Jasa Andal (OJA) terminal in Jakarta is expected on April 22. The ship will take on board cargo designated both for Russia and for Malaysia and Thailand and deliver empty containers to the stock in Indonesia.

    Russia import from Indonesia chemical products, coffee, rubber, and palm oil, and exports seeds, metals and chrysotile.

    FIAS is FESCO’s first in almost 20 years service that does not call ports in Russia. The port rotation is Ho Shi Minh – Port Klang – Pasir Gudang – Bangkok – Ho Shi Minh. One 400 TEU container ship is deployed.

    Photo: Marine Insight


