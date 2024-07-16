87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized

By 2030, the modernization of all the 87 priority border crossing checkpoints is to be completed, Vice Premier Vitaly Saveliev said when reporting to RF President Vladimir Putin on the subject.

At present, there are 317 checkpoints functioning on the Russian border. 87 of them are defined as priority, which account for more than half of the country’s cross-border trade.

Saveliev put emphasis on the strategic role of border crossing checkpoints in foreign trade logistics and international transport corridors.

Reporting on the work already done, he told that during 2021-2023 14 priority checkpoints were thoughly modernized and 10 checkpoints were equipped.

State of the art technology solutions are implemented at border crossing checkpoints. At seven checkpoints, gantry-type inspection units of Russian make were installed. The equipment allows of inspecting moving vehicles so that drivers do not need to leave the cabin.

At the road checkpoints of Mashtakovo and Petukhovo on the Russia-Kazakhstan border the inspection units allowed of reducing the time required for state control from 40 to 8 minutes.

During 2021-2023, implementing innovation digital technologies allowed of increasing the capacity of road checkpoints 5-fold on the Azerbaijan border, 2.4-fold on the Mongolia border, 2-fold on the Georgia and China border.

As a result, freight traffic on the border with China, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Mongolia in 2023 grew 26% year-on-year.

