SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
К 2030 году планируется завершить модернизацию всех 87 приоритетных пунктов пропуска
16.07.2024

87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized

    • By 2030, the modernization of all the 87 priority border crossing checkpoints is to be completed, Vice Premier Vitaly Saveliev said when reporting to RF President Vladimir Putin on the subject.

    At present, there are 317 checkpoints functioning on the Russian border. 87 of them are defined as priority, which account for more than half of the country’s cross-border trade.

    Saveliev put emphasis on the strategic role of border crossing checkpoints in foreign trade logistics and international transport corridors.

    Reporting on the work already done, he told that during 2021-2023 14 priority checkpoints were thoughly modernized and 10 checkpoints were equipped.

    State of the art technology solutions are implemented at border crossing checkpoints. At seven checkpoints, gantry-type inspection units of Russian make were installed. The equipment allows of inspecting moving vehicles so that drivers do not need to leave the cabin.

    At the road checkpoints of Mashtakovo and Petukhovo on the Russia-Kazakhstan border the inspection units allowed of reducing the time required for state control from 40 to 8 minutes.

    During 2021-2023, implementing innovation digital technologies allowed of increasing the capacity of road checkpoints 5-fold on the Azerbaijan border, 2.4-fold on the Mongolia border, 2-fold on the Georgia and China border.

    As a result, freight traffic on the border with China, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Mongolia in 2023 grew 26% year-on-year.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2024
    New Port to be Built on Sakhalin Island
    A new deep-water port with an annual capacity up to 14 mn tons is […]
    Infrastructure projectInvestment projectПортSakhalin
    0
    02.02.2024
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal to Modernize Berth
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal, part of National Transport Company (NTC) will invest 1 million rubles […]
    BerthModernizationMurmansk Bulker TerminalNational Transport Company
    0
    15.04.2024
    Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    The Government of Finland has decided to close the border crossing points for maritime […]
    Border crossingСustomsFinlandRestrictions
    0
    23.05.2024
    2 Billion for Onega Shipyard Modernization
    The federal budget will invest 2 billion rubles ($21.8 million) into the modernization of […]
    ModernizationOnega ShipyardShipbuildingSubsidies
    0
    05.06.2024
    New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    Russian Railways have put into operation a specialized container yard on the territory of […]
    AbakanContainer terminalModernizationRussian Railways
    0
    12.07.2024
    Grain Aspiration System Modernization at NZT Terminal
    Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, has completed an intermediary stage of […]
    Aspiration systemDemetragrainsModernization
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •