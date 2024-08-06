SeaNews Information&Consulting
На Сахалине началось строительство многофункционального логистического центра
06.08.2024

Multifunctional Logistics Center Construction Starts on Sakhalin Island

    • The construction of a multifunctional logistics center has commenced in the village of Troitskoe in the Aniva district o f the Sakhalin Island, the regional government press office reports.

    The new facility will be equipped with state of the art technologies for handling, storing and transporting cargo and will offer a full range of logistic services.

    The first stage of the center will include a Class A storage space and industrial premises covering some 14,000 square meters is to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2025.

    The entire territory will cover almost 4 hectares on the crossroads between the Korsakov, Aniva, Kholmsk and Nevelsk districts of Sakhalin.

    The new ring road to be built near the center will connect it to the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – Okha federal highway thus facilitating cargo delivery to various parts of the island and providing for an increase in freight traffic between Sakhalin and the mainland.

    Photo: Sakhalin region government press office


