Новая грузовая площадка на БАМе
24.07.2024

New Cargo Terminal at Baikal-Amur Railway

    • A new cargo terminal has been put into operation at the station of Novaya Chara of the Baikal-Amur Railway in the Transbaikal region, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    The terminal covers 8,000 square meters. The first of the cargo yards is for containers and can accommodate 800 TEU at a time. The second one is for high and heavy cargo including that delivered for developing the Udokan copper field in the Kalar district of the region.

    At the station of Novaya Chara, two new rails with a total length of 2.5 km capable of accommodating up to 76 railcars were built.

    During the construction, neither passenger nor freight traffic via the station was suspended.

    Photo: Russian Railways


