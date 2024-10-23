SeaNews Information&Consulting
Grain Terminal Launched in Kuryk

    • Sarzha Terminal in the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan has loaded its first grain shipment, SEMURG INVEST, the terminal developer and operator, has announced.

    The first stage of the terminal has a capacity of up to 240,000 tons per annum. When fully developed, the terminal will be capable of handling up 50 1.5 mn tons of grain annually.

    SEMURG INVEST in cooperation with partners has also built a general cargo terminal, a local railway, a customs bonded warehouse and a TIR parking at Kuryk.

    The Sarzha Terminal project envisages developing several other facilities including a liquid cargo terminal, a universal terminal and a logistics complex.

    Photo: courtesy of SEMURG INVEST


