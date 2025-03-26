SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в марте 2022 года в деталях
26.03.2025

Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.02.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 9.6% YoY in January 2025
    Export declined by 7.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    28.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    Import declined by 0.6%, export grew by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    05.03.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025: Liquefied Gas Up
    Export declined by 8.9%, cabotage grew by 2.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 10.9% in December 2024
    Import was up 16.9%, export up 5.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    13.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 2-fold
    Import was up 4.3-fold
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    03.03.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025: Reefer Cargo Up
    Export was up 8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.03.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025
    26.03.2025 FESCO Delivers Frist Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok
    24.03.2025 Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    21.03.2025 FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    19.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.9% in February 2025
    18.03.2025 FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •