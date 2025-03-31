FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow

FESCO Transport Group has launched the first regular block train from Wuhu in China’s Anhui province to Moscow, the Group said in a statement.

The project is developed in cooperation with a Chinese platform. The train is routed via the border crossings of Erlian in China, Zamyn-Uud in Mongolia and Naushki in Russia and arrives at the railway station o Bely Rast in Mongolia.

In the framework of the service, FESCO provides containers and fitting platforms and transports cargo by the 1520 gauge standard railway.

The service is aimed mainly at delivering consumer goods and cars from Anhui Province. At the initial stage, FESCO plans to send up to four trains a month from Wuhu to Moscow.

The first train carrying 55 40’ units laden with cars left Wuhu on March 25. The expected transit time is about three weeks.

