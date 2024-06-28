SeaNews Information&Consulting
New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved

    • The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates for the project of a container terminal to be built at the railway station of Zabaikalsk, the Department said in a statement.

    The project is implemented by Russian Railways. The company intends to build the terminal in two stages. At the first stage, two 1435 mm standard gauge railway branches and two 1520 mm gauge branches are to be built.

    Later, two container yards are to be built. On completion the second stage, two more railway branches are to be added, one of each gauge standard.

    As the terminal will have railways of two gauge standards, Russian 1520 mm and Chinese 1435 mm, it is expected to help boost the Russia-China trade and increase freight traffic between the two countries.

    Photo: Main Department of State Expertise

     


