Первая партия российской свинины в Китай
14.03.2024

First Shipment of Russian Pork to China

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized the first intermodal shipment of pork from Russia to China after the Chinese authorities lifted the restrictions on importing this sort of meat from Russia.

    The operator is Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of FESCO specializing on reefer cargo transportation.

    Pork grown in Belgorod region was delivered by the customer to the railway station of Selyatino in Moscow region where Dalreftrans’ reefer container depot is located.

    There, the meat (27 tons in total) in reefer containers was loaded on board a block train destined for Commercial Port of Vladivostok, also part of FESCO.

    At Vladivostok, the 40’ unit lade with pork will be loaded on board a ESCO vessel and shipped to Nansha in China. The ETA in China is on April 11, with a total transit time of 35 days.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


