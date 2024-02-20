An order for Arc4 tugboats for Elga Port has been placed with a Chinese shipyard, Elga Coal Project said in its social media account. The yard was not specified.

The tugboats will be deployed to assist mooring operations at the coal terminal. They will be 29.8 m LOA, 10.43 m beam and have a draft of 4.9 m.

The delivery expected in summer 2024.

The new coal terminal Elga Port is being built near Manorsky Cape in Khabarovsk region in the Russian Far East. Administratively, its territory is within the boundaries of the port of Vanino.

Elga Port will be capable of handling Panamax bulkers up to 100,000 dwt.

Photo: Elga social media account