Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Буксиры для «Порта Эльга»
20.02.2024

Tugboats for Elga Port

    • An order for Arc4 tugboats for Elga Port has been placed with a Chinese shipyard, Elga Coal Project said in its social media account. The yard was not specified.

    The tugboats will be deployed to assist mooring operations at the coal terminal. They will be 29.8 m LOA, 10.43 m beam and have a draft of 4.9 m.

    The delivery expected in summer 2024.

    The new coal terminal Elga Port is being built near Manorsky Cape in Khabarovsk region in the Russian Far East. Administratively, its territory is within the boundaries of the port of Vanino.

    Elga Port will be capable of handling Panamax bulkers up to 100,000 dwt.

    Photo: Elga social media account


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.02.2024
    Russia’ Rail Export via Far East Border Crossings Up 1.5-Fold in January 2024
    Freight traffic between China and Russia via railway border crossing points in the Far […]
    Border crossingChinaExport
    0
    07.02.2024
    Sovfracht Delivers First Peat Shipment from Kaliningrad to China
    Sovfracht has completed the delivery of containers laden with peat from Kaliningrad, Russia, to […]
    ChinaKaliningradPeatSovfracht
    0
    29.01.2024
    RTSB-RUS Starts Rail Service for Grain from Altai to China
    Logistics operator RTSB-RUS has started transporting grain from Altay Kray to China. The first […]
    Block trainChinagrainsRTSB-RUS
    0
    13.02.2024
    Gazprom Helium Service Provides Regular Transportation of Liquefied Gas to China
    Gazprom Helium Service has organized reliable logistics of liquefied natural gas and liquid helium […]
    ChinaGazprom Helium ServiceLiquefied gas
    0
    02.02.2024
    FESCO Offers New Intermodal Scheme from Belarus to Shanghai
    FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from the railway station of […]
    ChinaFESCO IntermodalБеларусь
    0
    06.02.2024
    Arkhangelsk Interested in Developing China Trade via Northern Sea Route
    A delegation of Arkhangelsk Oblast has returned from China where it took part in […]
    ArkhangelskChinaShippingTrade
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •