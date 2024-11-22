New Route for Pork from Russia to China

RZD Logistics has launched an additional block train to deliver reefer containers laden with Russian produced pork to China via Kazakhstan.

Cargo is carried from the railway station of Selyatino in Moscow Region to Chengdu via the border crossing checkpoint of Dostyk-Alashnkou, the company said.

The new route complements the one already in use, via the border crossing checkpoint of Grodekovo-Suifenghe to Xian.

‘Pork is traditionally in high demand in China, so we are making efforts to expand the geography of the routes we use to deliver it to Central China.’ RZD Logistics said.

Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics