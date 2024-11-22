SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Дополнительный маршрут для свинины из России в Китай
22.11.2024

New Route for Pork from Russia to China

    • RZD Logistics has launched an additional block train to deliver reefer containers laden with Russian produced pork to China via Kazakhstan.

    Cargo is carried from the railway station of Selyatino in Moscow Region to Chengdu via the border crossing checkpoint of Dostyk-Alashnkou, the company said.

    The new route complements the one already in use, via the border crossing checkpoint of Grodekovo-Suifenghe to Xian.

    ‘Pork is traditionally in high demand in China, so we are making efforts to expand the geography of the routes we use to deliver it to Central China.’ RZD Logistics said.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics

     


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.09.2024
    RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China
    Russian Railways have organized a test shipment of cars from China to the Kemerovo […]
    Chinaopen-topRussian RailwaysCars
    0
    17.01.2024
    New Reefer Container Service from Guangzhou to Moscow
    RTSB-RUS has launched a regular service for reefer containers from China to Moscow region […]
    Block trainChinaReeferRTSB-RUS
    0
    30.07.2024
    Railway Traffic to China Growing
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 20.2 […]
    2024ChinaExportRussian Railways
    0
    05.04.2024
    Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines
    RZD Logistics has expanded the scope of commodities carried by the Agrpexpress service it […]
    AgroexpressChinaRZD LogisticsCitrus fruit
    0
    18.01.2024
    FESCO Sends First Block Train from Chelyabinsk to China and Viet Nam via Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has dispatched the first block train from Chelyabinsk to Vladivostok carrying […]
    Block trainChinaFESCO Viet Nam
    0
    08.07.2024
    First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    On July 5, an official ceremony was held to launch the first Arctic Express […]
    Arctic ExpressChinaMultimodalNorthern Sea Route
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.11.2024 New Route for Pork from Russia to China
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.11.2024 Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •